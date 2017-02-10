Salt Lake City, UTAH FillCo Contract ...

Salt Lake City, UTAH FillCo Contract Manufacturing (FillCo.com)...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SBWire

Innovative FlexPak was formed in 2006 with a goal of becoming a leading single-serve packaging and flexible packaging company of gels, purees, and liquids in the flexible fill-form and seal-packaging segment . IFP is Converting Ideas into Products as Experts in Product Development and Manufacturing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/... 19 hr Yes_Please 1
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Sun Donna 4
Utah sucks Sun Donna 21
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Sat APPROVED 10
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Sat Lacorsa 83
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Sat Rita 6
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Fri Maria1987 9
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC