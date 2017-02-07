Salt Lake City golf fund approaching $1 million deficit

Salt Lake City's independent golf enterprise remains deep in the red, and when the mayor's newly appointed golf director indicated on Tuesday the fund may need taxpayer ihelp to become viable, City Council members were not receptive. It's an issue that City Council members have tried to confront for a decade before it came to a boiling point several years ago, when the city hired a national consultant for advice and course closures were suggested as the best answer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.