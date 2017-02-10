Salt Lake City (Ap) - The family on t...

Salt Lake City (Ap) - The family on the TV reality show "Sister...

The family on the TV reality show "Sister Wives" and several hundred other protesters in polygamous relationships and their supporters said Friday they won't stop fighting for the legal right to plural marriage. Holding signs that read, "I love all my moms," and "If we were gay, we'd be OK," the group rallied in the rain on the steps of the Utah Capitol on Friday afternoon.

