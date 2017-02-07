S.L. County Mayor says justice reforms can't stay without drug treatment funding
If alternative treatment isn't funded to help alleviate Salt Lake County's overcrowded jail, Mayor Ben McAdams said he may have to ask for a "rollback" of reforms to "halt the chaos in our streets." Two years ago, McAdams supported the Legislature's Justice Reinvestment Initiative with the purpose of reducing the prison population while also saving taxpayer money by reducing drug possession penalties from felonies to misdemeanors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|14 hr
|mandy rutinno
|9
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|Lisa
|18
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Phart Photographi...
|15
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Mon
|s layton
|13
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Feb 3
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 3
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Feb 3
|Calisha
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC