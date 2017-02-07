S.L. County Mayor says justice reform...

S.L. County Mayor says justice reforms can't stay without drug treatment funding

4 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

If alternative treatment isn't funded to help alleviate Salt Lake County's overcrowded jail, Mayor Ben McAdams said he may have to ask for a "rollback" of reforms to "halt the chaos in our streets." Two years ago, McAdams supported the Legislature's Justice Reinvestment Initiative with the purpose of reducing the prison population while also saving taxpayer money by reducing drug possession penalties from felonies to misdemeanors.

