Runoff election bill likely stalled by Utah GOP reversal on lawsuit
House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, addresses legislators in the House of Representatives on the first day of the Utah Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. SALT LAKE CITY - A bill that would send the top two finishers in some primaries to a runoff election apparently won't advance this session after the Utah Republican Party reversed a decision to drop a related lawsuit against the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant...
|12 hr
|Phil
|1
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|15 hr
|Rosa
|3
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|15 hr
|Telisha
|26
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|15 hr
|Gina
|2
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|Grnldy90
|54
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|23 hr
|Advents
|1
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC