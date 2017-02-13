Rumors about 3 officers' deaths 'painful' for families, co-workers, sheriff says
Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder says his office is "devastated" by the deaths of three Unified police officers all within a span of 18 days. But what has also been extremely hurtful are the rumors that have been circulating on social media about how the officers may have died.
