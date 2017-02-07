Rulings could shape Vegas trial of 6 ...

Rulings could shape Vegas trial of 6 in Bundy ranch standoff

A federal jury was sworn in Tuesday for the trial of six defendants accused of stopping U.S. agents at gunpoint from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in 2014. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro scheduled opening statements for Thursday, giving attorneys and jurors a day to prepare for a trial that is expected to take up to 10 weeks.

