(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) U...

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Unified police officer Jon Richey ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

An officer with the Unified Police Department, who was injured in a fatal shooting last year , was found dead at his Salt Lake City home Saturday. Officer Jon Richey had recovered from gunshot wounds in both legs after Cory Lee Henderson shot him and fatally shot Officer Doug Barney on Jan. 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... 3 hr Donna 4
Utah sucks 3 hr Donna 21
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 13 hr APPROVED 10
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) 19 hr Lacorsa 83
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... 19 hr Rita 6
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Fri Maria1987 9
News Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14) Feb 8 Shaylinn 16
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC