(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Unified police officer Jon Richey ...
An officer with the Unified Police Department, who was injured in a fatal shooting last year , was found dead at his Salt Lake City home Saturday. Officer Jon Richey had recovered from gunshot wounds in both legs after Cory Lee Henderson shot him and fatally shot Officer Doug Barney on Jan. 17, 2016.
