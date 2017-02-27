Refugee students find new friends and family at Clayton Middle School
The friendships made at Salt Lake's Clayton Middle School this year could last a lifetime, even if the students end up living a world apart. A unique program is helping Utah students connect with refugees in their communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|25 min
|Rosa
|3
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|30 min
|Telisha
|26
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|35 min
|Gina
|2
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Grnldy90
|54
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|8 hr
|Advents
|1
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|13 hr
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u...
|18 hr
|Youling
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC