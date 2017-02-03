Refugee resettlement agencies brace for funding loss
Refugee resettlement organizations are bracing for significant funding cuts and possible layoffs over the coming months during President Donald Trump's temporary refugee ban. The agencies receive a certain amount of federal dollars per refugee they help resettle, which means they would lose a key source of funding unless the Trump administration provides funds in the interim during the 120-day temporary halt to refugees entering the U.S. Catholic Charities USA says the executive order will cost the organization millions of dollars and put at risk about 7,000 jobs out of the 54,000 jobs at their agencies around the country, according to spokeswoman Patricia Cole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|3 hr
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|3 hr
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|4 hr
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|Thu
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Kathy
|32,101
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC