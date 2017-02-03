Rape kit testing bill passes out of c...

Rape kit testing bill passes out of committee to emotional cheers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Following deeply personal testimony, a bill mandating that all rape kits be tested passed unanimously out of committee Friday to emotional applause. Among the crowd was Alyson Ainscough, a woman who after 10 years is still waiting to see the rape kit she had collected in 2007 finally be processed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 12 hr Alihra 48
Helping spread the word. 13 hr Karl 2
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... 13 hr Calisha 9
Utah sucks Thu Elaine 18
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) Thu Roger 11
Stop the crimes Thu Lynette 2
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Thu Kathy 32,101
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC