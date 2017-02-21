Photos: Utah group asks lawmakers to better fund treatment for mental, substance use disorders
Activists participate in the Walk to Remember during the ninth annual Rally for Mental Illness and Addiction Recovery at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The event, hosted by Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness, aims to raise awareness that mental illness and substance use disorders are treatable illnesses, and that recovery is possible when people have access to services and health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u...
|8 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|12 hr
|tongangodz
|16
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|20 hr
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|Carmen
|22
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Wed
|Mayra
|6
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Feb 21
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Feb 21
|Donna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC