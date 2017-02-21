Photos: Utah group asks lawmakers to ...

Photos: Utah group asks lawmakers to better fund treatment for mental, substance use disorders

14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Activists participate in the Walk to Remember during the ninth annual Rally for Mental Illness and Addiction Recovery at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The event, hosted by Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness, aims to raise awareness that mental illness and substance use disorders are treatable illnesses, and that recovery is possible when people have access to services and health care.

