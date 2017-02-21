Photos: Storm blankets Salt Lake Valley in snow, ties up traffic
Jim McCrea shovels the walkway outside his Avenues home in Salt Lake City on Friday as residents along the Wasatch Front woke to several inches of snow on the ground. The snow tied up traffic for Friday morning's commute, especially along I-80 in Parleys Canyon, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
