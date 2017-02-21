Photos: Storm blankets Salt Lake Vall...

Photos: Storm blankets Salt Lake Valley in snow, ties up traffic

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Jim McCrea shovels the walkway outside his Avenues home in Salt Lake City on Friday as residents along the Wasatch Front woke to several inches of snow on the ground. The snow tied up traffic for Friday morning's commute, especially along I-80 in Parleys Canyon, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 4 hr Lynette 17
News Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u... 15 hr Magic Utah Uwear 1
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Fri Quality Web Content 1
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Wed Carmen 22
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) Wed Mayra 6
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... Feb 21 Becky 13
News Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo... Feb 21 Donna 2
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,876 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC