Parents die, 3 children survive in mo...

Parents die, 3 children survive in mobile home fire near Elko

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A northern Nevada couple has died after a mobile home fire, but their children survived.Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts said that 39-year-old Baltazar Gonzalez Garcia and 29-year-old Lori Long died in the Thursday morning fire in the community of Osino, about six miles northeast of Elko, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.Pitts says Gonzalez Garcia helped others get out of the home and died after re-entering the structure for unknown reasons.Long was flown to Salt Lake City but died from her injuries while in transit. Pitts says she was heavily burned and had heavy smoke inhalation.An infant was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 2 hr machelec123 7
Utah sucks 10 hr Bull Durham 20
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... 21 hr N gervol 5
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 3
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Wed Shaylinn 82
News Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14) Wed Shaylinn 16
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Wed Teressa 19
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC