Panel kills proposed ban on consideri...

Panel kills proposed ban on considering race, sex to increase diversity on bench

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville explains HB93 during the Senate Judiciary Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Standing Committee at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Monday February 27, 2017. HB93 amends provisions related to the judicial nominating process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 1 hr Porter 19
News Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u... 7 hr Youling 3
News Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl... 20 hr commenters 1
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... 21 hr Jennifer 14
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Sun Chalrae 14
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Sun Colleen 53
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Sun Ohymon 20
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC