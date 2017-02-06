Outdoor Retailer show to consider moving out of Utah
The lucrative Outdoor Retailer show is again considering moving from Salt Lake City amid renewed concerns from attendees about state leaders' continued push for more control of public lands. Show organizers announced Monday they will request proposals from other cities to host shows starting as early as November 2018 after its current contract runs out that summer in Utah.
