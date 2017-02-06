Outdoor Retailer show to consider mov...

Outdoor Retailer show to consider moving out of Utah

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The lucrative Outdoor Retailer show is again considering moving from Salt Lake City amid renewed concerns from attendees about state leaders' continued push for more control of public lands. Show organizers announced Monday they will request proposals from other cities to host shows starting as early as November 2018 after its current contract runs out that summer in Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 6 hr Lisa 18
News Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14) 9 hr Phart Photographi... 15
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) 13 hr s layton 13
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Feb 3 Alihra 48
Helping spread the word. Feb 3 Karl 2
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... Feb 3 Calisha 9
Utah sucks Feb 2 Elaine 18
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at February 07 at 2:31AM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC