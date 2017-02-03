Op-ed: Handing out 'black hole' awards is not role of journalism
I am embarrassed by the op-ed piece that appeared in the Tribune Jan. 29 The opinion piece carried the byline of the Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists . It said that the Headliners Chapter awarded a "Black Hole Award" to Salt Lake City's mayor and city council members for hiding information about how homeless shelter locations were selected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Fri
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Fri
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Fri
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Feb 2
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|Feb 2
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,101
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC