Officials say homeless moving from S.L. to Provo

Provo officials say efforts to tackle drugs and overcrowding at Salt Lake City's main homeless shelter appear to be bringing more people in need to their city south of Utah's capital. Many of the newcomers arriving over the past several months are looking for housing, which is a challenge because Utah County doesn't have a traditional short-term shelter, Brent Crane with the Food and Care Coalition in Provo told the Daily Herald .

