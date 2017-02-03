Obama ignored residents' wishes with Bears Ears designation, lawmaker says

The Salt Lake Tribune) Sen. Peter Knudson, R-Brigham City, speaks on HCR11, a bill that would urge the President to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument, during debate in the Senate Chamber in Salt Lake City, Friday February 3, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Sen. Peter Knudson, R-Brigham City, speaks on HCR11, a bill that would urge the President to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument, during debate in the Senate Chamber in Salt Lake City, Friday February 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.