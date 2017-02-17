'Not My President's Day' rally brings...

'Not My President's Day' rally brings out 200 protesters in Utah's capital city

13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

About 200 Utahns celebrated Monday as "Not My President's Day" by marching from Salt Lake City's federal building to Washington Square and rallying against President Donald Trump and his administration. A handful of speakers and those gathered raised concerns over the environment, immigration, free speech, fascism, equal rights and Russia.

