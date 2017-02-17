'Not My President's Day' rally brings out 200 protesters in Utah's capital city
About 200 Utahns celebrated Monday as "Not My President's Day" by marching from Salt Lake City's federal building to Washington Square and rallying against President Donald Trump and his administration. A handful of speakers and those gathered raised concerns over the environment, immigration, free speech, fascism, equal rights and Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|3 hr
|Xshare
|20
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|3 hr
|Shawn
|8
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|7 hr
|Marie L
|10
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|8 hr
|care about others
|5
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Jolene
|13
|LDS Church ( WAKE UP ) (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|acts 2 38
|5
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Sun
|Wytol
|12
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC