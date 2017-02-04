"No Hate, No Fear"
Khitam Zain Al Abdeen spoke in Arabic. She wore a lavender hijab. She stood at a lectern, as it were, as a lustrous example of the enriching contributions immigrants offer to their new homes and communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake City Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Fri
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Fri
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Fri
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|Thu
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Kathy
|32,101
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC