Newly filed bill would remove incapacitated elected officials
A lawmaker from Salt Lake filed a bill Tuesday creating a process to remove elected officials from office due to mental incapacity. It's the first public look at proposed legislation that could address concerns about the health of Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott - a situation that has puzzled local leaders ever since the Deseret News first shed light on the issue almost exactly a year ago.
