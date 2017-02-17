New
This Aug. 25, 2015, file photo, Karrie Galloway, CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Council, laughs as the roar of the crowd drowns out her speech at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City. Galloway says her doctors are trying to comply with the law, but there is no clear guidance in the law or from state officials on how to do so.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|47 min
|Samatha
|8
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|52 min
|Samatha
|4
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Jolene
|13
|LDS Church ( WAKE UP ) (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|acts 2 38
|5
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|10 hr
|acts 2 38
|4
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|19 hr
|ReneeH
|19
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|22 hr
|Wytol
|12
