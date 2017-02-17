Mother of Utah man shot by police settles lawsuit
In this Jan. 23, 2015, file pool photo, Susan Hunt, center, shed tears while surrounded by family during a court appearance in Saratoga Springs, Utah. Hunt, whose son was shot by police while holding a costume samurai sword, has settled a lawsuit over his death, resolving a conflict with her onetime lawyer that reached a federal appeals court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|9 hr
|Rose
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|Leroll
|50
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|9 hr
|James
|13
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|21 hr
|Qualmar
|84
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|Calisha
|22
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|MaRanda
|16
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Wed
|Jamahl
|49
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC