Mormon service and a nondenominational one offer Salt Lake City's homeless a spiritual home
The Salt Lake Tribune) A homeless Thomas Piper pauses after sacrament meeting at a Mormon service for the homeless at the Rio Grande LDS Branch, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) A homeless Thomas Piper pauses after sacrament meeting at a Mormon service for the homeless at the Rio Grande LDS Branch, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Fri
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Fri
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Fri
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Feb 2
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|Feb 2
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,101
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC