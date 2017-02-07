Men who allegedly shot 'egging' teen with AK-47 charged with murder

Two men accused of using an AK-47 to shoot and kill a 16-year-old boy who had been egging cars will face murder charges. Fortunato Nato Villagrana, 22, and Martin Antonio Cruz, 22, were charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; and two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

