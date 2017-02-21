Map: Every state's favorite Disney Channel Original Movie
Disney Channel Original Movies are a timepiece of nostalgia, especially for millennials. It's hard to forget such cartoonish Disney cult classics like "The Luck of the Irish," "Cadet Kelly" and "Halloweentown High," among many others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|20 hr
|Lynette
|17
|Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u...
|Fri
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|Fri
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Feb 22
|Carmen
|22
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Feb 22
|Mayra
|6
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Feb 21
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Feb 21
|Donna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC