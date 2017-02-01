Man hit with Taser charged with assau...

Man hit with Taser charged with assaulting officer

13 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A man who was hit with a Taser by a Salt Lake police officer was charged Wednesday with assaulting the officer for allegedly threatening him with a knife following a routine traffic stop. Terry Joseph Bluth, 40, of Salt Lake City, is charged in 3rd District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony.

Salt Lake City, UT

