Man found guilty of shooting at Utah police officer

10 hrs ago

A 3rd District Court jury on Friday convicted a man of trying kill a Unified Police officer in 2015, an attack that prompted the officer to shoot and wound an innocent bystander moments later. Jeremy Michael Bowden, 33, of Salt Lake City, was found guilty during a four-day trial of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder for shooting at least five times at Officer Cory Tsouras as the officer sat in his patrol car.

