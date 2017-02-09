Longtime Salt Lake City lunchtime staple Judge Cafe to close

The Salt Lake Tribune) The Judge Cafe, at 300 South and Main Street in Salt Lake City, is slated to close - but perhaps only temporarily - after Feb. 10. The Salt Lake Tribune) The Judge Cafe, at 300 South and Main Street in Salt Lake City, is slated to close - but perhaps only temporarily - after Feb. 10. Citing increased competition for the starving worker's lunchtime dollar, venerable downtown Salt Lake City restaurant the Judge Cafe & Grill will close Friday, but with a plan to reopen - eventually, and with a vastly different concept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.