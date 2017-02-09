Longtime Salt Lake City lunchtime sta...

Longtime Salt Lake City lunchtime staple Judge Cafe to close

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) The Judge Cafe, at 300 South and Main Street in Salt Lake City, is slated to close - but perhaps only temporarily - after Feb. 10. The Salt Lake Tribune) The Judge Cafe, at 300 South and Main Street in Salt Lake City, is slated to close - but perhaps only temporarily - after Feb. 10. Citing increased competition for the starving worker's lunchtime dollar, venerable downtown Salt Lake City restaurant the Judge Cafe & Grill will close Friday, but with a plan to reopen - eventually, and with a vastly different concept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... 2 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 3
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Wed Shaylinn 82
News Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14) Wed Shaylinn 16
Utah sucks Wed Samuel 19
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Wed Teressa 19
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Feb 7 mandy rutinno 9
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Feb 3 Alihra 48
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC