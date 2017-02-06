Locally set 'Women in Jeopardy!' at P...

Locally set 'Women in Jeopardy!' at Pioneer Theatre Company presents a wild ride

15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Take a few middle-aged women who are best friends, throw in a creepy new boyfriend, a beautiful young daughter and the Utah wilderness and you have the makings of the next play set to open at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre on Feb. 10. " Women in Jeopardy! " is written by Wendy MacLeod and set in Utah with action taking place in both Salt Lake City and southern Utah. "I was out here in 2012 while working on a different project and there's something that felt right about it," MacLeod said in a phone interview.

