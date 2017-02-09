Local organization forms to train dyslexia tutors
Two years ago, 10-year-old Olivia McKay was diagnosed with dyslexia. Five months ago, 9-year-old Audrey Miller received the same diagnosis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|56 min
|machelec123
|7
|Utah sucks
|9 hr
|Bull Durham
|20
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|19 hr
|N gervol
|5
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|23 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Shaylinn
|82
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Shaylinn
|16
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Teressa
|19
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC