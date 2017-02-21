Letter: President-as-pig cartoon is over the line
I don't expect anything except a liberal/progressive slant in everything I read in the Salt Lake City but the Bagley cartoon depicting the president of the United States as a pig is over the line. It shows contempt and disrespect for the office of the president and is intolerable.
