Letter: President-as-pig cartoon is over the line

13 hrs ago

I don't expect anything except a liberal/progressive slant in everything I read in the Salt Lake City but the Bagley cartoon depicting the president of the United States as a pig is over the line. It shows contempt and disrespect for the office of the president and is intolerable.

