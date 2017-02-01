Letter: Give us your criminals, gang members and terrorists

The Statue of Liberty has an inscription, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free." Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Police Chief Mike Brown would like to inscribe on the This Is the Place monument the following : "Give us your criminals, gang members, drug dealers, drugs, killers, illegal aliens, rapists, child molesters and terrorists."

