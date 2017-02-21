Lego robots help teach kids about engineering, math
Gears whirred as the Lego robot car raced towards the wall, its impact looming imminent in the eyes of Keira Rico. Just before the moment of impact the car stopped and turned around, and what seemed like an unstoppable force avoided the immovable object.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|7 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|13
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|11 hr
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|11 hr
|Donna
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|20 hr
|Xshare
|20
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Mon
|Marie L
|10
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Mon
|care about others
|5
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Jolene
|13
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC