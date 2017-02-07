(Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) Salt Lake City earlier released...
Tribune file photo) Salt Lake City earlier released the Police Civilian Review Board report into the shooting of the dog Geist, but had withheld the PCRB report into the Dillon Taylor shooting until Tuesday. Now, city officials say all such reports will be considered public unless their are special circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|20 hr
|mandy rutinno
|9
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Lisa
|18
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Phart Photographi...
|15
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Mon
|s layton
|13
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Feb 3
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 3
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Feb 3
|Calisha
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC