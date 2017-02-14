(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) From left, Rosalyn Coleman...
The Salt Lake Tribune) From left, Rosalyn Coleman plays "Jo', Anne Tolpegin plays "Mary" and Elizabeth Meadows Rouse plays "Liz" in Pioneer Theatre Company's upcoming premiere of "Women in Jeopardy!" - a comedy set in Utah about what happens to the friendship of divorced women when they think their friend has fallen in love with a serial killer. The Salt Lake Tribune) From left, Rosalyn Coleman plays "Jo', Anne Tolpegin plays "Mary" and Elizabeth Meadows Rouse plays "Liz" in Pioneer Theatre Company's upcoming premiere of "Women in Jeopardy!" - a comedy set in Utah about what happens to the friendship of divorced women when they think their friend has fallen in love with a serial killer.
