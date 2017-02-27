Lawmakers weigh option of co-prescribing naloxone with opiates
Naloxone is one drug often used as a life-saving option for reversing the effects of an opiate overdose. While available over the counter, proposed legislation would allow doctors to prescribe naloxone alongside opiate prescriptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
