Lawmakers weigh option of co-prescribing naloxone with opiates

Naloxone is one drug often used as a life-saving option for reversing the effects of an opiate overdose. While available over the counter, proposed legislation would allow doctors to prescribe naloxone alongside opiate prescriptions.

