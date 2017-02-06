Lawmakers to weigh revamp of sex education, abuse prevention
After a four-hour hearing in a packed committee room Monday evening, Utah lawmakers voted down bills about sex abuse prevention education and sex education. Sexual abuse survivors, parents, teachers, doctors and dozens of others members of the public packed into the hearing room at the state Capitol to speak to both bills, with a number of commenters speaking in favor of one and opposed to another.
