Lawmakers to weigh revamp of sex educ...

Lawmakers to weigh revamp of sex education, abuse prevention

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSL-TV

After a four-hour hearing in a packed committee room Monday evening, Utah lawmakers voted down bills about sex abuse prevention education and sex education. Sexual abuse survivors, parents, teachers, doctors and dozens of others members of the public packed into the hearing room at the state Capitol to speak to both bills, with a number of commenters speaking in favor of one and opposed to another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 2 hr Lisa 18
News Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14) 5 hr Phart Photographi... 15
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) 8 hr s layton 13
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Feb 3 Alihra 48
Helping spread the word. Feb 3 Karl 2
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... Feb 3 Calisha 9
Utah sucks Feb 2 Elaine 18
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at February 06 at 10:00PM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC