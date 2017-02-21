Lawmakers douse bill to restrict prop...

Lawmakers douse bill to restrict property tax subsidy for water

Read more: Deseret News

A proposal to drastically reduce the amount of property tax collected by the state's largest water districts failed to survive a legislative committee vote Thursday, despite the support of the Utah Taxpayers Association and other organizations. The measure, SB151 by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, took aim at the state's largest water districts - Jordan Valley, Weber Basin and Washington County - and sought to restrict their annual revenue from property tax to 15 percent or less.

