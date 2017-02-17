Lawmaker says writer of viral 'breadw...

Lawmaker says writer of viral 'breadwinner' letter didn't read his equal pay bill

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Tribune file photo) Joanna Smith , founder of Utah Women Unite, at a meeting of the group in Salt Lake City, Thursday February 16, 2017. Tribune file photo) Joanna Smith , founder of Utah Women Unite, at a meeting of the group in Salt Lake City, Thursday February 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) 11 hr Gorgi 51
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 11 hr Gorgi 18
Does anyone here keep fish? 17 hr utahfishkeepers 1
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... Fri Rose 10
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Fri James 13
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Thu Qualmar 84
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Thu Calisha 22
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC