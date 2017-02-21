Lawmaker pushes for 'cooling-off period' to withhold...
Saying rising public tension between law enforcement and the public has created a need for a "cooling-off period" following critical incidents, a Utah County legislator is sponsoring a bill to keep the involved officers' names secret for up to four months. Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, says HB306 is motivated by concern about backlash toward police around the country when officers have used force against a member of the public, and fear that officers are being "targeted" for harassment or violence.
