Latest from the John Swallow corrupti...

Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Judge denies motion to dismiss two more counts

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) John Swallow, left, listens to witness testimony alongside defense attorneys Scott C. Williams, center, and Brad Anderson on day 10 of his public-corruption trial in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, February 22, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) John Swallow, left, listens to witness testimony alongside defense attorneys Scott C. Williams, center, and Brad Anderson on day 10 of his public-corruption trial in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo... 3 hr Rosa 3
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 3 hr Telisha 26
News Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl... 3 hr Gina 2
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) 10 hr Grnldy90 54
News Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and... 11 hr Advents 1
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 16 hr Christian Fumblem... 18
News Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u... 21 hr Youling 3
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC