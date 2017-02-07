Latest fight for equal rights 'starts here' in Utah, supporters say

Sexual discrimination is just "one state, one judge and one executive order away" without the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the director of a group pushing for legislative action said Monday. "It starts here," Chelsea Shields, director of Utah Women Unite, said at a news conference in support of SJR10 , a resolution to ratify the amendment sponsored by Sen. Jim Dabakis , D-Salt Lake City.

