Lady Gaga bringing 'Joanne' tour to The Viv, Dec. 14
Hot off of her death-defying performance at the Super Bowl LI halftime show Sunday, Lady Gaga has announced a world tour - with the last stop in Salt Lake City. Lady Gaga will launch the "Joanne World Tour" on Aug. 1 in Vancouver, B.C., travel across North America through Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Phart Photographi...
|15
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Feb 3
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 3
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Feb 3
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Feb 2
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|Feb 2
|Lynette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC