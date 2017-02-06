Lady Gaga announces world tour

According to a schedule posted on her official site , the concerts kick off August 1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and the tour winds its way across the globe before ending in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 14. Her fans, known as Gaga's "Little Monsters," were naturally thrilled and the singer told " Entertainment Tonight " after her halftime performance that her fans mean everything to her. "When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird," she said.

