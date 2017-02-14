James Beard Foundation honors woman w...

James Beard Foundation honors woman with Salt Lake ties as its Humanitarian of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Denise Cerreta was managing a small cafe named One World in Salt Lake City in 2003 when she felt she needed to change the pay structure for the cafe. "I just had this 'Field of Dreams' spiritual moment one day, inspiring me to tell the next customer that they could pay whatever they wanted," Cerreta said in a phone interview the Deseret News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 49 min Kent 20
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 14 hr ammartinez 14
Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/... Mon Charles 2
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Mon Charles 11
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
Utah sucks Feb 12 Donna 21
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Feb 11 Lacorsa 83
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC