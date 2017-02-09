Hydrologists warn of localized flooding now through spring
A deep snowpack, saturated soil, warm weather and rain in the forecast all combine to mean potential flooding in Utah; several areas prone to flooding could be vulnerable as early as Friday. The Cache County Sheriff's Office warned residents Thursday to prepare for localized flooding because of warm temperatures and the rainy forecast.
