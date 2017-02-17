Husband of woman injured in deadly crash overwhelmed by support
It's been four days since a violent crash killed two West High School students and injured another when their Chevy Imapla crossed the median on 300 West near 700 North and hit a Honda Pilot head-on . Amy Wilson, the pregnant woman driving the Honda was still listed in critical condition Monday, but her husband said she is recovering - as is their newborn baby girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|2 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|13
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|6 hr
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|6 hr
|Donna
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|15 hr
|Xshare
|20
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|19 hr
|Marie L
|10
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|20 hr
|care about others
|5
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Jolene
|13
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC