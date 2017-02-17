Husband of woman injured in deadly cr...

Husband of woman injured in deadly crash overwhelmed by support

13 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

It's been four days since a violent crash killed two West High School students and injured another when their Chevy Imapla crossed the median on 300 West near 700 North and hit a Honda Pilot head-on . Amy Wilson, the pregnant woman driving the Honda was still listed in critical condition Monday, but her husband said she is recovering - as is their newborn baby girl.

