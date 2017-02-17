Hundreds protest Trump in Salt Lake City
Demonstrators hold a rally Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Salt Lake City. The rally is one of several Not My Presidents Day protests planned across the country to mark the Presidents Day holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|1 hr
|Paul
|9
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|6 hr
|Xshare
|20
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|10 hr
|Marie L
|10
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|11 hr
|care about others
|5
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|Jolene
|13
|LDS Church ( WAKE UP ) (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|acts 2 38
|5
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Sun
|Wytol
|12
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC